How marketing led business transformation at EE | WARC | The Feed
How marketing led business transformation at EE
The ‘New EE’ campaign that launched in October 2023 was about far more than a brand identity change, according to its chief marketing officer, who called it a “change of direction and true transformation”.
Background
- In 2016, BT bought EE; in 2023, the business announced that EE would become the primary consumer brand, with the BT brand taking a back seat.
- That was the culmination of a four-year process as the business seeks to move away from being seen less as a low-cost utility purchase and more of an ongoing subscription option.
- Christian Thrane, CMO of EE and BT Consumer Brands, told the Advertising Week Europe conference that the telco had always been a subscription but the business focus had been elsewhere, on things like selling and optimising, cost per acquisition, retention. “We haven’t been as good at bringing all the love that needs to go into a relationship,” he acknowledged.
- But “with a mindset shift, we have an opportunity to leverage all the assets”, which include retail stores, call centres, customer data and payment relationships with every second household in the UK. “It’s a phenomenal starting point.”
What’s happening now
- Despite BT’s long history and brand equity, EE was chosen as the consumer-facing brand since it was thought to more easily move into new areas. “EE is about partnership, innovation, new technology and so we wanted to expand that area,” said Thrane.
- EE is not attempting to persuade people that it is a subscription business. “It’s about bringing value to them,” he added. “It’s about starting to think about customers in a different way” – one that moves beyond selling phones and broadband.
- In comms terms, messaging has evolved from a starting point of talking about ‘new EE’, to include EE Home, EE Work, EE Game, EE Learn “because we know those are areas that matter to customers when they think about connectivity and how they use it”.
- “We made a big shift in how we think about communication, not just talking about how we are the fastest and the best network,” said Thrane. “We launched broadband by showing bedtime in the UK, we launched mobile by talking about that hour after school.”
- Media measurement is changing, too, as digital courses like PhoneSmart attract children and parents wanting to learn about being safe online. “That’s a different way of thinking about media efficiency and attribution modelling,” Thrane observed, “because you brought a customer who was not in a buying mindset onto a page, they liked it and they liked you more because you did it.”
Why it matters
The marketing function has been central to the pivoting of BT’s business model – in understanding customer behaviour, how that could inform a whole new approach, in deciding that one brand could become the new consumer face of the business and only then focusing on messaging. It’s very different from being given a product or service and asked to sell it.
