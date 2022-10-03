Home The Feed
How marketers can unlock the creative potential of technology
03 October 2022
Tech-driven innovation Creativity & effectiveness

The advertising world often sets up a false tension between creativity and performance, but The Invisible Enabler, a new study co-authored by WARC and Braze, demonstrates how art and science are natural partners in successful customer engagement – with technology as the catalyst that frees great ideas by removing complexity and barriers to effective execution.

Why it matters

Over the past decade, landmark research from the likes of Data2Decisions and Nielsen Catalina has shown that creativity is one of the primary drivers of advertising effectiveness. Considerable growth in martech spend and digital transformation plus shifts in third-party data regulations and consumer expectations post-pandemic have all impacted the demands on creativity. But, as that happens, brands are looking towards technology to help them better blend the art and science of effective marketing. That, in turn, is enabling these brands to create more personalised, memorable and resonant experiences for their customers – a huge competitive advantage and a surer route to long-term brand growth.

Takeaways

  • Data inspires the creative

    Instead of constraining creativity, we’re beginning to see more examples where data has provided the seed of a truly distinctive creative idea.

  • The memorable middle

    In a world where getting omnichannel right is paramount, brands can stoke their audiences’ passions, interests and curiosity to provide memorable purchase journeys that mix physical and digital experiences.

  • Collapsing the funnel

    Many marketers are advancing their use of technology to bring brand building and performance marketing closer together so that they can build stronger DTC relationships with their customers.

  • From gaming to the metaverse

    As marketers begin to experiment with AR and VR, brands can take many customer engagement and experience lessons from the world of gaming

The big idea

In the past, technology used to be at the service of and facilitate creative ideas. However, now, technology is increasingly becoming creativity’s hidden enabler and core to the creative idea itself. As third-party data regulations change and customers shift their expectations of brands and the experiences which they provide, those who operate most effectively at the magical intersection of technology, creativity and customer engagement, will have a significant competitive advantage.

The research draws on lessons from highly placed, award-winning case studies in the WARC Rankings – the ultimate benchmark in creativity, effectiveness and media excellence.

