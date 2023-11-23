How marketers can navigate Gen AI complexities | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
How marketers can navigate Gen AI complexities
As marketers embrace the capabilities of generative AI, they must strike a balance between efficiency and the ethical use of these technologies, argues a marketing professor in a WARC exclusive.
Why Gen AI matters
Marketers might be tempted to use generative AI tools like ChatGPT to create content at scale, but they must balance saving time and resources with minimising the potential for harm to brands, people and the planet.
WARC members can read the full exclusive here.
Artificial intelligence will be significant for this industry, but the new technology won’t be an unalloyed good: risks include the inadvertent creation of harmful content, inconsistent brand tone of voice, erosion of creativity due to over-reliance on automation and the environmental costs of producing more advertisements, not to mention the energy usage of the technology itself.
Takeaways
- As the climate crisis intensifies, marketers should be looking at doing better by doing less. Reduce ad clutter to minimise environmental impact.
- Translate the unintended consequences of AI-generated content into wider company functions so that they can be managed, looking at it through the lens of brand/reputation management, CRM, sustainability/ESG goals and regulatory compliance.
- Deploy a human-AI collaboration approach with pre-screening tools and content filters to minimise the risk associated with the use of Gen AI tools.
- AI literacy and diversity training in Gen AI is essential for modern marketers.
Key quote
“An internal policy and a planning guide for Gen AI can help ensure marketers and business leaders are empowered to navigate the complexities of evolving Gen AI, while also minimising the risks of the unintended consequences of AI in their marketing efforts” – Kimberly Hardcastle, Assistant Professor in Marketing at Newcastle Business School (AACSB), Northumbria University.
Email this content