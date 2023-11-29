How marketers can achieve net zero | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
How marketers can achieve net zero
The latest climate report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) finds that greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are not decreasing fast enough; all industries need to minimise harm, but it isn’t easy and requires radical transformation. Here’s what you need to know.
What is Ad Net Zero?
Ad Net Zero, a project that aims to achieve carbon net zero by 2030, launched in 2020. Backed by a coalition of UK advertising industry bodies, its mission is to bring about collective, industrywide action to cut carbon emissions associated with advertising. This is across the whole process of development, production, and media placement. Ad Net Zero launched in the US in February this year and plans to expand into other markets.
Why sustainability agendas matter
The climate emergency is the industry’s most important and urgent brief, and marketers and advertisers are well placed to respond. From using creativity to drive behavioural change and reducing the climate impact of advertising production, to ensuring ad investment does not support climate disinformation. The brief requires a radical rethink and means placing equal importance on environmental protection and financial growth.
Takeaways
- Reduce the climate impact of advertising production. This means rethinking how adverts are made: can the ad be made locally, for instance?
- Decarbonise media plans. Advertisers should adopt a lean mindset as the demand for net zero media plans grows, including rethinking ad lengths – a 10-second ad will likely have less carbon impact than a 30-second ad. In this context, brands that can generate quick recall will have an advantage. Do less and do better.
- Drive behaviour change. The industry can use its renowned creativity to tell stories about the benefits of sustainable behaviour and lifestyles, and close consumers’ say-do intention gap,
- Incorporate climate impact metrics. In 2021 the purpose disruptors and econometrics agency Magic Numbers introduced a new metric, Advertised Emissions. The goal is to help the industry measure emissions to establish a baseline, and then track their performance in reducing them.
- Avoid greenwashing. It’s dangerous. As the number of companies setting net zero targets increases, brands must beware the perils of greenwashing, which will be called out by consumers, employees and regulators.
The WARC Guide to Net Zero Marketing provides a roadmap to help the industry achieve net zero targets, providing frameworks and strategies that can be adopted and applied.
