How many TV currencies is enough? | WARC | The Feed

How many TV currencies is enough?
03 April 2023
How many TV currencies is enough?
TV & Connected TV planning & buying United States Media data sources
Adopting three to four currencies could lead to significant enhancements in transacting and measuring TV advertising in the US, according to a cross-industry report*.
‘The future of television: A transition to a multi-currency national TV market’ was based on a survey of 50 industry executives in a variety of disciplines.
Why it matters
