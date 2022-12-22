Your selections:
How Mandai and Malaysia Airlines reform CX for impact | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
How Mandai and Malaysia Airlines reform CX for impact
Using customer data Customer experience
Malaysia Airlines and Mandai Park Holdings customised experiences to match the brand and its consumer profiles, an approach that paid off.
Why it matters
Two case studies prove that brands can become top experience makers – delivering pleasant consumer journeys and enjoying repeat customers when they leverage data insights and merge customer journeys with commerce.
Takeaways
- Brands must transform consumer engagements into an immersive, modern experience that is both hybrid and digital.
- The key to scaling and successfully executing big projects is to democratise the data across the organisation.
- Merge consumer journeys with commerce by driving incremental revenue through a premium solo customer’s contextual journeys.
Email this content