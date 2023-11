Christmas & festivals Douyin/TikTok Social media planning & buying

As younger consumers increasingly choose to shop online rather than in physical stores, retailer Macy’s successfully managed to engage and inspire them in a campaign on social media platform TikTok.

Why it matters

As the way people discover, browse and buy products shifts, retailers are forced to think differently about how they communicate and engage at every point along the path to purchase. To reach younger audiences, tapping into platforms they are most interested in is a critical goal.

Macy’s strategy for success