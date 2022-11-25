How luxury brands can win the hearts and minds of affluent Asians | WARC | The Feed

Luxury brands High-net-worth consumers Asia (general region)

Resonating with high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) has been an evolving journey for marketers, and one marketing professor outlines how luxury brands can strategise their approach to stay ahead of the curve.

Why it matters

Amid the changing face of today’s rich, luxury brands have to adapt the way they appeal and reach out to these wealthy individuals, says ESSEC Business School's Sonja Prokopec. It includes being more technologically driven and innovative, even as they showcase their heritage and story.

Takeaways