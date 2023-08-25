How Lipton’s sense of “rhythm” delivers innovation | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
How Lipton’s sense of “rhythm” delivers innovation
Lipton Teas and Infusions sees market growth as closely linked to innovation and reinvention, but delivering that successfully requires an appreciation of the rhythms of the business – how the various internal and external elements work together.
Why rhythms of the business matter
Marketers need to bring innovation to media, to communication programmes and to how teams are run, just as much as to the product itself – and those different elements need to be in some sort of sync to deliver the best results.
Takeaways
Aparna Sundaresh, global chief marketing and digital officer, Lipton Teas and Infusions, identifies three key considerations when undertaking innovation:
- Keep calm and carry on: Look at long-term data and be prepared to take bold actions.
- Reinvent at pace: A lot of reinvention is also about changing the context of your category, but remember the ‘when’ can be as important as the ‘what’.
- Double down with focus: Adapting to the local cultural context is a unique opportunity for innovation, as a brand’s portfolio can be looked at from a new perspective.
Key quote
“You could have the best idea under the sun, but if your organisation isn’t running at that pace, isn’t built or geared to deliver success to that innovation, you go off kilter” – Aparna Sundaresh, global chief marketing and digital officer, Lipton Teas and Infusions.
Email this content