How Lexus pivoted from boomers to zoomers
10 August 2022
Brand positioning Luxury brands Influencers, KOLs

Legacy car brand Lexus targeted Gen Z with its “Emotional Sparks” campaign, tapping into the generation’s particular zeitgeist by featuring up-and-coming artists and celebrating creative spontaneity.

Why it matters

Long-established brands may have credibility on their side, but coolness is a loftier aspiration. Lexus was able to achieve new relevance with a younger generation with an ad campaign that focused on their unique identifiers, including innovation, connection, and diversity.

Takeaways

