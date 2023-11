Toys, games Channel planning, media mix selection Strategy

LEGO prioritises owned media, a strategy that is paying dividends because it has fostered a new spirit of collaboration and led to measuring every campaign to unlock the potential of its assets.

Why owned media matters

Owned media can be overshadowed by earned and paid campaigns, but a brand’s own assets can be used to great effect, particularly if campaigns are properly measured to ensure their contribution is analysed and understood.

Takeaways