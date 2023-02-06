Your selections:
How humor can help drive TikTok success | WARC | The Feed
06 February 2023
How humor can help drive TikTok success
Humour & jokes Social media audiences Strategy
Humor is a key driver of successful TikTok content, fostering a connection between a user’s experience and their motivation to follow a creator’s account, a study has argued.
This insight comes from ‘Influencer marketing on TikTok: The effectiveness of humor and followers’ hedonic experience’, published in the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services.
Why it matters
