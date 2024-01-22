How Heinz Tomato Ketchup makes a splash | WARC | The Feed

Imagery & art direction User generated content & participation Creativity & effectiveness

Heinz Tomato Ketchup’s Canadian agency has developed a few strategies to enable a steady flow of work that consistently grabs consumer attention and drives results.

Why finding new ways to talk about brands matters

It can be difficult to find new ways to talk about venerable flagship products like Heinz Tomato Ketchup. As Rethink’s Mike Dubrick observes: “Everyone has an idea in their mind, it’s filled with this baggage of what Heinz means, so trying to come up with something new, something innovative, in terms of what to say, is a real challenge.”

