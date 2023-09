Skin care, sun protection Social media planning & buying Strategy

Glow Recipe, a skincare brand known for fruit-infused products that promise glowing skin, is seeing success on social media as it taps into strategies focusing on entertainment and education.

Why the beauty category matters

Beauty is a deeply personal category, and creating a strong connection with customers is essential to building trust and relatability – as well as for standing out in a category that often focuses on short-term trends.