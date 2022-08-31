Home The Feed
How GCash is enabling the evolution of digital payments in the Philippines
31 August 2022
GCash is the Philippines’ top finance app: WARC speaks to vice president Neil Trinidad to find out how it has become the super wallet it is today.

Key insights

  • To be accessible, GCash has to be where consumers are, like a mom-and-pop store, public market or tricycle driver association.
  • The four audience segments that marketers can target on GCash are online shoppers, foodies, K-pop fans and sharp investors.
  • GCash sees interest in Web3, crypto, NFTs and play-to-earn, and aims to develop a crypto product that makes it less complex.

Key quote

“E-wallets allow brands to be present when their consumers are at the lowest part of the funnel and ready to make a purchase”– Neil Trinidad, VP of Crypto, Insuretech and Datatech at GCash.

