How Forever 21 is connecting with Gen Z consumers | WARC | The Feed

How Forever 21 is connecting with Gen Z consumers
Forever 21, a fast fashion retailer based in the US, is tapping into new technology and festival partnerships to transform its engagement strategy with its younger audience.
Why it matters
Meeting consumers where they are first rests on an understanding of their preferences and habits. Delivering interactive experiences and leveraging both cultural and technological trends are particularly effective ways to attract a younger audience.
Takeaways
- The retailer’s collaboration with Mattel to release limited edition Barbie-themed apparel on the online gaming platform Roblox resulted in the Barbie Library selling out within one minute of its launch.
- Forever 21’s on-site activations at the hip hop festival Rolling Loud included a selection of Y2K-inspired fashion, placing the retailer in front of music fans that are also style enthusiasts.
- Further merchandise that paid tribute to the roots of each city the festival came to was released.
The big idea
“I’m thinking of a student, of a consumer, what are the big trends? Not only in fashion, but also in terms of how we consume media, where we spend our time. So the real challenge is how do you meet them where they are and how do you become a natural part of their ecosystem?” said Forever 21’s CEO Winnie Park at the CommerceNext 2023 conference in New York.
