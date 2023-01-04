Your selections:
How fintech brands can win consumers and wallet share | WARC | The Feed
04 January 2023
How fintech brands can win consumers and wallet share
Brand growth Financial services (general) India
Members of India’s fintech industry share insights on brand building and earning consumer trust to grow acquisitions.
Why it matters
To build credibility and gain consumer confidence, young fintech brands should promote transparency to reduce the trust deficit while sticking to a single paid marketing channel to scale their brand as they aim for user loyalty.
Takeaways
