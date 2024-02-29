How financial brands can market to niche groups | WARC | The Feed

Brand equity & strength Financial services (general) Social media audiences

Finding better ways to connect with certain communities can be hugely beneficial for financial brands and change people’s minds about engaging in a low-interest category.

Despite the emotional pull of money, the companies looking after it are seen more akin to utilities than brands to be loved. Making the complicated simpler is a useful starting point and will go a long way in terms of building trust.

Why community-focused marketing matters

People might want high interest on their savings, but they are very much low interest when it comes to financial services brands. The target audience is often large and...