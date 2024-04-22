How FIFA Women’s World Cup became a cultural phenomenon | WARC | The Feed
How FIFA Women’s World Cup became a cultural phenomenon
FIFA’s brief for the Women’s World Cup was to create a promotional strategy to raise awareness, appeal, excitement and attendance with the ultimate conversion metric of selling two million tickets, elevating it beyond a sports tournament into a sociocultural movement.
Why the World Cup matters
To appeal to and convert the sizeable audience base of non-traditional football fans, the FIFA Women's World Cup had to behave more like a culture brand and lean into creating engaging content and experiences beyond the game that spoke to broader communities who could be convinced to participate in the tournament.
Takeaways
- Create enduring cultural narratives with wide appeal through on and off-the-pitch stories to connect with various types of traditional and new audiences.
- Drive fame through the power of sound, such as creating a unifying chant designed to transcend team allegiances and embody the spirit of greatness and inclusiveness that Australia and New Zealand are known for.
- Integral to the campaign was a made-for-social brand campaign aptly named Greatness Feeds Greatness. This underscored the profound impact of football on a global scale and reinforced the message of inclusivity and empowerment by creating different versions per audience and market.
