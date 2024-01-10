How fashion fits into APAC's circular economy | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Environmental & social issues Clothing, apparel

Sustainability can be a challenge for the fashion industry, especially with competition from fast fashion and negative perceptions about second-hand fashion, but circular fashion brands and re-commerce platforms have ideas for turning issues into opportunities.

Why sustainable fashion matters

Finding new ways for people to consume fashion while addressing their concerns taps into the rise of conscious living and mindful consumption. At the same time, seeking out partnerships to drive expansion helps to ensure sustainable revenue from sustainability.

Takeaways