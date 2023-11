Eco, hybrid, electric cars Luxury automotive Australia

BMW uses tech-applied marketing and emerging tech to introduce its range of electric models to a new generation of car owners in Australia and New Zealand, two of the most competitive EV markets in the world.

Why electric vehicle marketing matters

The three Ps of innovation – product, process and people – are at the centre of EV marketing and while capability as a marketer is important, the right attitude is even more vital when presenting the brand’s identity and answering questions the company has not yet thought of.

