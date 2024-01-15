How Estée Lauder uses MMM to assess creator content | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, Creators, KOLs Celebrities & endorsement MMM & attribution

Estée Lauder, the US-based cosmetics company, has successfully retooled its approach to marketing mix modeling (MMM) so that it captures the impact of influencer content.

Why marketing mix modeling matters

Traditional forms of measurement are not geared to capture the viral effects of creator content. Influencers can make an impact across the purchase funnel, but tracking this process will require new, sophisticated approaches from marketers.

Takeaways

Doug Jensen, senior vice president of go-to-market analytics and activation and learning center of excellence at Estée Lauder, discussed this topic on a recent webinar with Creator IQ.

“When social media and creator...