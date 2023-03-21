How El Pollo Loco hit over six billion views on TikTok | WARC | The Feed
How El Pollo Loco hit over six billion views on TikTok
Restaurant chain El Pollo Loco generated over six billion views on TikTok with its ‘Abuela Approved’ campaign, a viral hit that deepened its connection to younger consumers.
Why it matters
TikTok boasts a large Gen Z audience that view short-form videos not only for entertainment purposes, but also for discovering new brands and discovering product information. Successful TikTok campaigns illustrate an understanding of Gen Z habits and how to cater to the granular needs of this demographic.
The details
- El Pollo Loco had traditionally used channels like TV as part of a multi-generational marketing strategy.
- In 2020, the brand started using TikTok as a way to reach a younger audience that were engaged on the video-sharing platform.
- Launched in 2022, the ‘Abuela Approved’ TikTok campaign was focused around a comedic grandmother known as ‘Head Abuela in Charge’.
- This character voiced her opinions on a wide range of topics, but was consistent in her love for the items on El Pollo Loco’s menu.
- The campaign hashtag generated over six billion views.
The big idea
“We brought in the matriarch of all Latino families that can be quite a character and used her to create amazing content for our channels. It did exceptionally well for us, especially with a younger audience” – Gabe Alonso, El Pollo Loco’s VP of Digital Marketing, speaking at AdExchanger’s 2023 Industry Preview conference.
