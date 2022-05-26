How effective is email really? | WARC | The Feed
How effective is email really?
Marketing campaigns that include email are more effective than the average campaign, generating 2.8 effects per campaign overall (2.7 effects without), according to a new report* from the DMA (Data and Marketing Association).
Why it matters
Email campaigns are above average performers in generating response and business effects, but below average at generating brand-building effects, giving a useful indication of where the channel’s strengths lie.
Takeaways
- The average campaign including email generates 2.0 response effects and 0.5 business effects.
- Email marketing underperforms for generating brand effects, but still accumulated 0.3 brand effects per campaign on average.
- Growth in customer retention activity worked well in 2020, but by 2021 it was clear that there was only so much incremental demand that can be stimulated from existing customers.
- Email generates the largest number of effects (3.1 effects per campaign) when used to target new customer acquisitions – compared with 2.6 effects in retention campaigns.
- A 29% uplift in the total number of effects is recorded for multi-channel vs solus email campaigns. Double the number of brand effects are also recorded – an important consideration for a channel that generally under-performs in this space.
- A combination of email and ad mail is most effective at generating a response. Email and offline (TV, radio, out-of-home and print) is the best combination for shifting the dial on brand metrics.
Key quote
“Although primarily used as a direct response platform, email can also have a significant brand impact for organisations – shifting the dial on the attitudinal metrics that are so important in stimulating future demand” – Tim Bond, director of insight at the DMA.
*The Meaningful Marketing Measurement: Email Focus report draws on data from over 300 email campaigns, and beyond that over 1,000 cross-channel campaigns overall, while the DMA’s Intelligent Marketing Databank provides insight into the effectiveness of the email channel, as well as how marketers are measuring email effectiveness.
Sourced from DMA [Image: Getty images]
