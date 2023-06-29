Home The Feed
Your selections:

How Dove’s ‘centre of gravity’ helped it win a Media Lions Grand Prix | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.

How Dove’s ‘centre of gravity’ helped it win a Media Lions Grand Prix
29 June 2023
How Dove’s ‘centre of gravity’ helped it win a Media Lions Grand Prix
Brand positioning Brand purpose Toiletries & cosmetics (general)

Dove’s clear understanding of what it stands for – real beauty, which has powered the brand’s marketing approach for many years – allied with longstanding relationships with influencers, were crucial factors in developing the #TurnYourBack campaign which won a Media Lions Grand Prix.

Why it matters

Social media can set unrealistic expectations in young people’s minds, so when influencers highlighted how a TikTok filter was having an impact on young girls’ mental health, Dove was already well-placed to make its voice heard. 

Takeaways

  • Brands need ruthless clarity about what they stand for. The best brands can be expressed as a “centre of gravity” – that is, in a couple of words. For Dove it’s “real beauty”.
  • Brands need to go beyond functional and emotional benefits to build a belief system. That means putting purpose at the heart of the business model, not just in campaigns.
  • Consistency in marketing helps build memory structures, but that also requires an understanding of brand boundaries – what the brand does, what the brand says, what the brand doesn’t say.

Key quote

“Our belief system is to change beauty from a source of anxiety to a source of happiness. And everything we do comes from that” – Alessandro Manfredi, CMO at Dove.

View more