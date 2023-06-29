How Dove’s ‘centre of gravity’ helped it win a Media Lions Grand Prix | WARC | The Feed
How Dove’s ‘centre of gravity’ helped it win a Media Lions Grand Prix
Dove’s clear understanding of what it stands for – real beauty, which has powered the brand’s marketing approach for many years – allied with longstanding relationships with influencers, were crucial factors in developing the #TurnYourBack campaign which won a Media Lions Grand Prix.
Why it matters
Social media can set unrealistic expectations in young people’s minds, so when influencers highlighted how a TikTok filter was having an impact on young girls’ mental health, Dove was already well-placed to make its voice heard.
Takeaways
- Brands need ruthless clarity about what they stand for. The best brands can be expressed as a “centre of gravity” – that is, in a couple of words. For Dove it’s “real beauty”.
- Brands need to go beyond functional and emotional benefits to build a belief system. That means putting purpose at the heart of the business model, not just in campaigns.
- Consistency in marketing helps build memory structures, but that also requires an understanding of brand boundaries – what the brand does, what the brand says, what the brand doesn’t say.
Key quote
“Our belief system is to change beauty from a source of anxiety to a source of happiness. And everything we do comes from that” – Alessandro Manfredi, CMO at Dove.
