Home The Feed
How Diageo’s brands celebrate diversity and authenticity
29 August 2022
How Diageo’s brands celebrate diversity and authenticity
Brand partnerships Brand purpose Diversity & portrayal in advertising

Celebrating life every day and everywhere is a vital part of Diageo’s brands’ identities and the drinks giant has represented this universal desire for celebration with work that focuses on diversity and authenticity.

Why it matters

Diversity and authenticity are of ever-increasing importance and brands should encourage people to be true to themselves by representing them in an appropriate way.

Examples

Get a demo Sign in