How cultural advantage can be good for business | WARC | The Feed
How cultural advantage can be good for business
Localisation of international work Cultural influences & values Strategy
As global culture shifts, marketers face not only changing dynamics and perspectives but also consumers who are becoming more discerning and outspoken, creating opportunities and challenges.
The WARC Guide to creating cultural advantage examines how brands can respond.
Why culture matters
The rising need for cultural relevance or localisation in marketing is a symptom of a bigger shift under way, which is that global culture is no longer monolithic, and this is being reflected across various facets of business and society.
Takeaways
- Cultural resonance and customer share are linked, with evidence showing that culturally resonant brands can grow 25% more than competitors.
- WARC’s case studies show the need to culture check data for inclusive language, and whether it overrepresents or underrepresents certain groups.
- Cultural hybridity in branding can encourage inclusivity and renew creativity by creating a genuine conversation between geographies and world cultures.
WARC members can read the Guide in full here. Non-members can access a sample report here.
