Home The Feed
How creative directors view the impact of digital media
21 July 2022
How creative directors view the impact of digital media
Digital media planning & buying Creativity & research

The rise of digital media has shortened deadlines and heightened the emphasis on immediate results, according to a panel of creative directors who participated in a study published by the Journal of Advertising Research (JAR).

The downsides of digital

Fourteen creative directors, all of which had won awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, were asked about the transformation brought about by digital media:

Get a demo Sign in