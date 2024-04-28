How Colgate used behavioural science to tweak APAC campaign | WARC | The Feed

Oral health Asia (general region) Behavioural research

Colgate Palmolive turned to behavioural science when its Optic White O2 whitening toothpaste campaign needed to be tweaked for the various markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Why behavioural science matters

Behavioural science is based on the pre-established beliefs and cultural contexts that influence consumer decisions. Brands can use it to tailor communications to align with these beliefs and leverage them so as to connect with consumers.

Takeaways