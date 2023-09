Marketing to Gen Z Celebrities & endorsement Luxury clothing & accessories

Coach, the US luxury brand, is shifting its brand positioning from affordable to expressive luxury as it seeks to connect with younger audiences.

Why a luxury shift in strategy matters

Heritage brands find themselves at a crossroads between preserving their historical roots and resonating with younger demographics. Tapping into influencer partnerships and cause-related initiatives are two ways to strengthen consumer engagement while simultaneously retaining a brand’s established culture.