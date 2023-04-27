How Change The Ref took on gun violence with creative confrontation | WARC | The Feed

Creativity & effectiveness United States Strategy

A marketing executive reveals how audacious bait-and-switch techniques and striking imagery helped a campaign about the impact of gun violence in the United States win the Creative 100 as ranked by WARC in 2023.

The “Lost Class” campaign, by Change The Ref and Leo Burnett Chicago, saw former NRA President David Keene and author John Lott give speeches to 3,044 empty seats that represented the students who would have graduated if they hadn’t been killed by a gun.

Why it matters