Understanding the varied needs of shoppers using print or digital flyers can help brands and retailers enhance the returns from this activity, new research finds.

Why print and digital flyers matter to marketers

Flyers are a tried-and-tested element of the marketing mix, even if they are not always the first point of emphasis for brand custodians. Understanding how these materials, whether print or digital, influence the purchase process can help ensure they are driving a tangible return on investment.