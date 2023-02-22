How brands can win over mom in Indonesia's baby sector | WARC | The Feed

Baby care Pricing strategy Indonesia

The baby products category in Indonesia saw a rise in affordable options for essentials in 2022, but a Kantar report advises brands to optimise product assortment to support increased mobility post-pandemic.

Why it matters

Purchasing behaviour varies across segments but brands have an opportunity to offer more spending options to the lower economic classes, and while economic pressures remain in 2023, baby products will continue to grow and maintain their position as essential goods.

Takeaways