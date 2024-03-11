How brands can win in gaming marketing | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
How brands can win in gaming marketing
11 March 2024
Gamers In-game advertising Strategy

Gaming marketing is a good way to access hard-to-reach younger consumers at a lower cost with higher ROI, but there are certain things brands need to know about the diverse gamer community, its subcultures and the industry structure.

Why gaming marketing matters

Brands that want to tap gaming marketing must first understand gamer behaviour, culture and preferences, as well as the complicated gaming industry structure. Additionally, they need to be respectful and authentic in their efforts to connect with the gaming community.

Takeaways
  • Alcohol brands don’t do well, as many gamers are not of drinking age, while casual...

