How brands can tap into changing family dynamics in India and China | WARC | The Feed

The economic transformation of India and China has led to the rise of modern families and they have new aspirations that brands need to reflect to drive engagement.

Why modern families matter

Compared to the rest of the world, a mom/dad/parent in China or India doesn’t necessarily want to look like one or yearn for their children to be famous. As the values and identity of modern urban parents change, brands can support a progressive narrative of the modern family by highlighting diverse parenting styles and broadening the concept of a parent, thus helping to contribute to a more tolerant...