The evolution of the digital advertising ecosystem has brought with it a complex world of misaligned and opaque incentives, but brands can reclaim their power by asking key questions that unwind how and why this media-buying landscape behaves the way it does.

Why the digital advertising ecosystem matters

Understanding the dynamics at play in the digital advertising ecosystem is not only the right thing to do, but is also an important step towards improving how it works.

Takeaways