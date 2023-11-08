The Feed
Introducing The Marketer's Toolkit 2024
Introducing The Marketer's Toolkit 2024
The Marketer’s Toolkit 2024 has now landed: the thirteenth edition of the report dives deep on five emerging trends for the coming year using a new proprietary methodology alongside an extensive global survey – here’s what you need to know.
Why the Toolkit matters
Based on a survey of 1,400+ marketers, in-depth interviews with CMOs, and WARC’s GEISTE methodology for trendspotting, the Toolkit provides strategic support for planning and decision-making to understand the challenges and opportunities for the year ahead.
Why it’s useful
Not just another forward-facing trend report, the Toolkit identifies five major trends for the year ahead, exploring the quantitative and qualitative data that WARC analysts used to establish these ideas.
We then put these in context by surfacing highly effective examples of a brand response to each trend, CMO viewpoints, and practical takeaways.
Five trends
- Unlocking the potential of Gen AI: Nearly three-quarters (70%) of marketers plan to unlock the potential of AI in their marketing.
- Preparing for the age of polarisation: 13% of marketers said the best strategy is to “drop all ‘purpose’ driven strategies and political positions”.
- Masculinity in crisis: Almost two out of three marketers (63%) agree that the way they communicate with young men needs to change.
- “Sportswashing” is a growing concern: 61% of marketers concur that it is “very important” for sports organisers and owners to avoid being politically divisive.
- Sustainability should be locally relevant: Nearly two-fifths (38%) of marketers are investing in local communities.
“Marketers globally continue to be concerned about the economic picture with 64% of survey respondents seeing it as the biggest factor in 2024 planning. But a majority (61%) of firms expect improved business performance next year, up 10% from last year,” explains Aditya Kishore, Insight Director, WARC, and principal author of the report.
You can read Aditya’s introductory essay to the Toolkit, Capturing growth in the YOLO economy, on WARC Opinion.
The evolution of marketing
The Marketer’s Toolkit 2024 is part of WARC Strategy’s The Evolution of Marketing program, offering a series of practical reports designed to help marketers address major industry shifts to drive marketing effectiveness in the coming year. Look out for a series of podcasts and a webinar on the Toolkit in the coming weeks.
WARC Talks: Insights from the WARC Awards – using data to spark creativity
WARC Talks: Insights from the WARC Awards – using data to spark creativity
The second episode in a special three-part series that looks at creative effectiveness through the lens of the winners of 2023 WARC Awards, with a focus on the creative use of data.
- This week, WARC’s Amy Rodgers and John Bizzell discuss the brands that used data to spark creativity, which subsequently generated results for their business.
- Includes commentary and analysis of campaigns from Mercado Libre, Black & Abroad and DoorDash.
04:04 – Real Street Style, Mercado Libre, Latin America.
14:28 – Black Elevation Map, Black & Abroad, USA.
18:42 – Self Love Bouquet, DoorDash, USA.
Mercado Libre: Real Street Style
Black & Abroad: The Black Elevation Map
Brands need to move beyond Asian clichés
Brands need to move beyond Asian clichés
Visual representation of Asian communities in Asia‑Pacific advertising is stereotypical, according to research by Getty Images.
A report from the visual content creator – Inclusive Visual Storytelling for Asian Communities – said consumers see more diversity in movies and TV shows than in advertising, although there’s plenty of scope for improvement there too.
Why diverse representation matters
The media and advertising industries need to not only recognise the diversity and multidimensionality of Asian cultures, but also to align with consumer expectations in delivering meaningful portrayals of Asian identities, according to Getty. Authentic visual storytelling not only helps brands connect with their audiences but also changes the way Asians are perceived.
Takeaways
- Less than 10% of popular visuals downloaded at Getty Images for Australasia, Japan, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan accurately represent Asian people and their lived experiences.
- Recent popular imagery tends to prioritise clichés, fantasised lifestyles, and Eurocentric views of beauty standards.
- Four in five consumers across Asia-Pacific want more than simply having people of various ethnicities in advertising and media; they believe that companies should do a better job of capturing people’s true lifestyles and cultures.
- Three in five consumers across Asia-Pacific say they have experienced bias based on body size, lifestyle choices, race, ethnicity, gender identity, disability, and sexuality.
Key quote
“Despite the region’s diversity, everyday images and videos that aim to capture Asian experiences often fall short, perpetuating harmful stereotypes or missing the mark entirely” – Yuri Endo, creative insights manager at Getty Images.
Sustainability is getting more serious
Major CPG groups are currently in the news because of sustainability, whether that’s Unilever drawing back from lofty goals and focusing on material impact, or brands like Coca-Cola and Danone under fire for what have been called misleading green statements.
Why changes in sustainability matter
Sustainability is getting a lot more serious, according to research for the Marketer’s Toolkit 2024, with recognised standards up by 12 percentage points year-on-year. This new seriousness is reflected in broader academic research that has also noted how sustainability is - in the most effective instances - moving away from PR territory and toward a navigational tool to make it through the trade-offs involved in major business transformations and complex stakeholder engagement.
CPGs under fire
Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestle stand accused of misleading claims about their use of recycled materials and about how recyclable their packaging is.
"Using '100% recycled/recyclable' claims or displaying nature images and green visuals that insinuate that plastic is environmentally friendly is misleading consumers," said Ursula Pachl, deputy director general of BEUC, an organisation making the complaint to the European Commission, in comments to Sky News.
It represents one of the risks of sustainability messaging when it comes to large companies under pressure to make changes and respond to consumer demands.
Unilever changes track
Unilever, meanwhile, has shifted its ESG goals to be less aspirational and more tangible, with new CEO Hein Schumacher saying that the new regime will closely align sustainability goals to have a material impact.
This is partly a reaction to the backlash of these issues, particularly in the US, where they are derided as “woke”, but it is also a tacit acknowledgement of a more realistic time in the sustainability conversation: that methods and timeframes are necessary. Ironically, it has been argued, a 2040 or 2050 target is less useful than a realistic target that can be achieved in the next few years or sooner.
A new place for sustainability
CSOs might have some sympathy that their role is complex, multi-faceted, and poorly understood, while taking on responsibility for a vast and ever-evolving set of variables and tasks.
“Expectations about the role [of the chief sustainability officer] are both incoherent and grandiose,” and often don’t include the power or authority to hit those expectations, note academics from the universities of Oxford and New York, writing in an HBR review about the evolution of the job.
Effectively, CSOs aren’t useful for talking about the nice stuff in a CSR report. At their best, rather, they are experts in the ethical, technical, and operational trade-offs that are part of major business transformation and future-facing decisions. An example lies in the recent boom in electric vehicles, which on the surface appear far greener than petrol cars but involve rare materials often drawn from problematic sources.
“Today’s CSOs need the skills to connect sustainability efforts with the company’s main goals, making sure that resources and actions are focused on creating long-lasting value,” say the authors in HBR.
Based on extensive interviews with sustainability departments and investors, companies should consider three main shifts:
- Give CSOs a say in strategy and capital spending decisions, based on the idea that strategy is as much about what not to do as it is about what to do. CSOs at top companies help to improve not only financial performance but also aid the organisation’s risk profile.
- Engage more with investors. As ESG ideas have moved beyond investment firms’ specialist and often non-financial ESG groups, some companies are hearing from investor analysts that they want the CSO present during financial reporting events - both as an acknowledgement of the interest in these issues and of the company’s intent to address them.
- Establish measurement and rigour similar to that expected of the financial department; better still, these measurement and reporting standards should help C-suites and boardrooms understand the future in the same way that finance departments currently help them understand the here and now.
Toolkit: How marketers will use AI in 2024
Toolkit: How marketers will use AI in 2024
The vast majority of marketers are planning to engage with generative AI tools, according to research in the Marketer’s Toolkit 2024, as artificial intelligence proliferates ever more into day-to-day applications.
Over half (58%) of respondents to the Marketer’s Toolkit survey report feeling “cautiously progressive” on the technology, as they use new AI tools to experiment with creative development and asset creation. Unlocking the potential of Gen AI is one of the five themes in the 2024 Toolkit.
Why AI matters
AI is the biggest technology story of the past year and, with the leap into generative AI thanks to the debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, it could well become the defining technology of this decade. For marketing, there are as many potential rewards as there are pitfalls. The Toolkit goes deep on the areas in which marketers and agencies are experimenting.
Top three usages
According to the survey, marketers are planning to test or use generative AI for the following functions:
- Copywriting
- Summarising big texts
- Competitor and category analysis
It’s not simple
Despite the many opportunities that AI offers, text and image-generating systems are not solely the preserve of creative professionals. The internet is likely to become murkier, more complex and much less certain about what is true and what is not. Transparency is key.
Mobile is 'at the epicentre of masking'
Mobile is ‘at the epicentre of masking’
Consumers are 58% more likely to mask their data on mobile than desktop, according to a new report* which also reveals that VPN and private browsing use increase as you move up the earnings scale.
Why data masking matters
Driven by prompted responses, such surveys need to be taken with a pinch of salt – there’s a gap between what people say they do and what they actually bother to do – but it’s clear that brands need to tread carefully in this area. Many consumers are evidently wise to possible consequent uses of their data, whether that’s the impact of dynamic pricing on travel tickets or unwanted ads appearing on loved ones’ devices when they’re shopping for presents.
Key findings
- In terms of when and why people mask, the most common reason given was to avoid retargeting, with 49% saying they hide their personal data “to get rid of ads tracking them online after they’ve searched for something”.
- Highest earning households are 65% more likely to use a VPN and 69% more likely to adopt private browsing than the lowest.
- Younger audiences are also more likely to use private browsing – with 41% of 18-24-year-olds and 39% of 25-34-year-olds saying they use incognito mode, versus 22% of the 55+ age group.
- Over a third (37%) of consumers say they would be less likely to buy from a brand using email or mobile-based cookie alternative IDs.
Final thought
With the cookie set to be phased out completely in 2024, some are proposing alternatives based on email addresses or mobile phone numbers, but that approach isn’t going to fly with many consumers. There is “a huge opportunity for advertisers to do things differently,” says Carl White, CEO at Nano Interactive. “An approach that still aims to understand people’s interests and the motivations behind the purchases they make, but without using IDs or profiling them will win the race.”
Toolkit 2024: Marketers' expectations for the year ahead
Toolkit 2024: Marketers’ expectations for the year ahead
Marketers globally continue to be concerned about the economic picture with 64% of survey respondents seeing it as the biggest factor in 2024 planning. But a majority (61%) of firms expect improved business performance next year, up 10% from last year.
This is according to survey data from WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit 2024.
The evolution of marketing
The Marketer’s Toolkit 2024 is part of WARC Strategy’s The Evolution of Marketing program, offering a series of practical reports designed to help marketers address major industry shifts to drive marketing effectiveness in the coming year.
Luxury brands tap Indian diaspora for Diwali
Luxury brands tap Indian diaspora for Diwali
Just as luxury brands have sought to tap into significant dates in China – the lunar new year being the most obvious example – so they are now gearing up for significant dates in India, with Diwali in their sights.
Why Diwali matters
As economic growth slows in China, luxury brands are looking to replicate their playbook in another growing market with huge potential – and they’re not just targeting high spenders in India itself, but in other markets with large Indian communities.
The UK has around 2 million people of Indian ethnicity, the US almost 5 million, making the diaspora a substantial market — and one that is still relatively untapped.
Takeaways
- Diwali capsule collections, gifting options and events are standard approaches – Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Coach have all launched limited-edition products for the festival.
- Brands can also look beyond one-off Diwali editions to tap into different festivities and seasons.
- Diwali gifting can be a good opportunity for luxury brands to reach new consumers.
- Consumer behaviour changes during Diwali as shopping app installs and sessions increase, so digital marketing efforts need to become more sophisticated.
Key quote
“International brands are now beginning to recognise the significance of Diwali … [they] are now organising extravagant Diwali events in cities like London, New York and Dubai which can rival celebrations in Delhi or Mumbai” – Srimoyi Bhattacharya, founder of consultancy firm Peepul Advisory, speaking to Vogue Business.
How CMOs can tackle budget constraints
How CMOs can tackle budget constraints
Scenario planning, sensitivity analysis and flexibility are going to be crucial aspects of the CMO’s role in the coming months, according to Gartner.
Why marketing budgets matter
With average marketing budgets declining (from 9.5% of total revenue to 9.1%) and costs rising, CMOs are under pressure to do more with less. A report from the consulting firm – The State of Marketing Budget and Strategy in 2023 – highlights three areas where spending is especially challenged to return value.
Three things for CMOs to do
- Recalibrate marketing’s capabilities and investments. Look at resources, channels, and programs to identify areas where spending can be increased or decreased in order to best drive growth and returns.
- Prioritize technology optimization. Tech utilization rates have fallen sharply in recent years (from 58% in 2020 to 42% in 2022) with the majority of CMOs under pressure to cut martech spending.
- Identify multichannel KPIs that clearly connect to business outcomes. Balancing complex multichannel journeys will require a clear view of goals and the prevailing market condition.
Key quote
“The watchword for CMOs is that it’s not the dollar in your pocket that counts, it’s what it buys” – Ewan McIntyre, Chief of Research for Marketing at Gartner.
Unesco issues guidelines to rein in bad actors on social media
Unesco issues guidelines to rein in bad actors on social media
Unesco, the culture body of the United Nations, has issued guidelines for the governance of digital platforms in an attempt to counter the rise of disinformation and hate speech on social media.
A year-long global consultation included a survey in 16 countries, with elections expected in the next year to assess the impact of such activity.
Why digital guidelines matter for brands
The stated aim of the Guidelines is to safeguard the right to freedom of expression, including access to information, and other human rights in digital platform governance, while dealing with content that can be permissibly restricted under international human rights law and standards.
By extension, Unesco notes, digital platform governance that is grounded in human rights would further promote cultural diversity, cultural expression, and culturally diverse content – all areas that many brands and businesses are leaning into with DEI initiatives.
Key findings
- 56% of internet users frequently use social media to stay informed about current events, far ahead of television (44%).
- Those under 35 are much more inclined to use social media for information compared to those aged 55 and older (67% compared to 31%).
- Traditional media are the most trusted sources: 66% of those surveyed have trust in the news broadcast on television, 63% in radio news, and 61% in print media news, compared to only 50% for news gathered from social media.
- 85% express concern about the impact and influence of disinformation on their fellow citizens.
- 87% are worried about the impact of disinformation on the upcoming elections in their country.
Unesco proposes
- online moderators in all languages, including indigenous ones;
- greater transparency of platforms and their financing, with better risk assessment;
- the establishment of independent regulators;
- the promotion of critical thinking;
- support for gender equality;
- the safeguarding and strengthening of freedom of expression, cultural diversity, and other human rights.
Key quote
“Freedom of opinion is a farce unless factual information is guaranteed and the facts themselves are not in dispute” – Hannah Arendt, historian and political philosopher.
GEISTE 2024: Behind WARC's trendspotting methodology
GEISTE 2024: Behind WARC's trendspotting methodology
WARC’s GEISTE framework examines global trends via six key lenses (government, economy, industry, society, technology and environment), identifying the macro level shifts that will shape the world in 2024.
Why GEISTE matters
The GEISTE framework is unique to WARC, based on six key lenses that help identify drivers of major global change in the year ahead. In a wide-ranging report, it provides the foundation for the forthcoming WARC Marketer’s Toolkit, which identifies the major trends that will impact marketing strategies over the year ahead.
Six macro drivers
- Government: Major geopolitical shifts, government actions, policy decisions and regulation
- Economy: Macroeconomic trends affecting the global economy
- Industry: New strategies, management philosophies and current thinking amongst businesses
- Society: Evolving values, beliefs, creative ideas and behaviours reimagining society
- Technology: New technologies, innovations and creative implementations and usage
- Environment: Impact on business functions, investment and consumer lifestyles
Domestic tourism a bright spot for China
Domestic tourism a bright spot for China
Amid high youth unemployment, a property market slump and cautious consumer spending, domestic tourism is one of the few bright spots in China’s economy.
ContextThe property market is no longer a driver of GDP growth and the government is expected to establish new “pillar” industries, including digital, new energy, advanced manufacturing and biological engineering. It’s also pushing hundreds of thousands of underemployed young people to return to the countryside in volunteer programs reminiscent of the cultural revolution.
Why tourism matters
The economy may not be growing as strongly as before and consumers may be cutting back spending in some areas – upmarket Western brands, for example, are starting to report lower sales – but tourism remains a hugely attractive option for a population for whom the memory of pandemic lockdowns is still recent.
Takeaways
- Hotel occupancy rates have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, reaching 68.4% in the first nine months of the year and peaking at 83.1% during the recent Golden Week holiday, reports the South China Morning Post.
- The average daily rate is also up 6.4% from 2019 levels, largely a consequence of economy hotels pushing prices up faster than mid-range and upmarket hotels.
- The sector mix is shifting towards upmarket hotels but mainland Chinese travellers prefer “premium economy”’ locations, according to commercial real estate business CBRE.
- Chinese civil aviation completed 180 million passenger trips in the Q3, up 108% year-on-year.
- Three leading Chinese airlines recently reported a return to profit in Q3 thanks to the rise in domestic tourism.
Leveraging cultural advantage for brand strategy in India
Leveraging cultural advantage for brand strategy in India
By tapping into local insights, customs and beliefs, global brands such as Surf can leverage consumers’ sense of identity and of belonging to a collective, creating cultural advantage.
Why cultural advantage matters
Winning brands are those that are able to cultivate cultural advantage through the use of levers such as subcultures, access and tech to resonate with consumers and create distinct memory structures to enhance recall and affinity.
Takeaways
- Cultural advantage – the ideas, customs and social behaviour of a people or society – is multidimensional and creates resonance.
- Culture is more about mindset than geography and tapping into it can gain cultural advantage without being part of the same region.
- Going local won’t negate a global brand’s advantage, as successful harnessing of culture often helps rather than impedes its cause.
Sainsbury's woos back 'secondary' customers
Sainsbury’s woos back ‘secondary’ customers
Sainsbury’s has “done the heavy lifting” on pricing and is now reaping the benefits of a much more competitive positioning vis-a-vis its rivals, according to the supermarket chain’s CEO.
Why it matters
“We’ve been absolutely focused on converting a pricing position that three years ago was too high,” CEO Simon Roberts told an earnings call. Citing Kantar, Nielsen and the Grocer, he said the brand is now the cheapest of the full choice supermarkets and has closed the gap on discounters like Aldi and Lidl.
The result is that “customers are trusting us more” and that is translating into growing customer numbers, especially among ‘secondary’ customers who were buying a few items but not doing a full-basket shop.
Takeaways
- The April launch of Nectar Prices on 6,000 grocery products brought in 3 million new sign-ups to the loyalty programme.
- Sainsbury’s avoided additional sales-driving activity online to focus instead on improving the online experience.
- The business earned £97m in marketing and advertising income from suppliers in the year to March 2023. For the 28 weeks to mid-September the figure was £59m; the full-year figure is likely to exceed 2023 as the supermarket doubles the number of in-store digital screens.
Key quote
“Customers can see that our value is strong. They can see it’s consistently strong. And as a result of that, whilst they’re still being cautious, they’re spending more of their basket in Sainsbury’s” – Simon Roberts, CEO of J Sainsbury plc.
Does premium slump signal end of pandemic spirit boom?
Does premium slump signal end of pandemic spirit boom?
Premium alcohol sales appear to be slowing down after a pandemic-era heyday, as many drinkers cut back on affordable luxuries, sending a potentially worrying signal to other luxury brands.
The FT reports on the trend’s recession, which at its high points had seen some New York clubs running short on cognac brand Hennessy; now, however, the sluggishness begins to resemble a bit of a hangover for the category.
Why premium spirits matter
On one level, premium spirit brands are critical to the overall premiumization strategies of major drinks companies seeking to protect or even increase their margins.
But a slump among consumers, especially in the cognac segment – the focus of the FT report – suggests two important insights. First, that pandemic-era savings, which built up for some, appear to be running out. This is especially true in the US on-trade, which has dipped 3.3%, according to the Spirits Business.
Second: cognac is particularly popular among African Americans who account for half of all the cognac enjoyed in the US (according to Bernstein analysis), and this community has been hit harder than the US overall by the cost-of-living crisis.
Focus on cognac
Cognac’s popularity is largely attributed to French producers’ courting of African American consumers during and after the Jim Crow segregation laws in the middle of the 20th century. Since then, the tipple has become a favorite of hip hop artists, which both confirmed and boosted the centrality of cognac to Black culture in the US.
But it appears the tide, among the African American demographic, is now shifting slowly toward tequila, which is typically cheaper to produce and buy, according to Bernstein.
Price promotions
Despite the risks of price promotion to brand value, certain major brands have heeded Euromonitor advice to build “margin-friendly affordability”. LVMH, for instance, is accused by competitors of shredding value by focusing promotions on slightly cheaper Very Special (as opposed to other brands’ focus on VSOP, or Very Special Old Pale, varieties).
How brands can find sustainable growth
How brands can find sustainable growth
Marketers must explore new cultural territories, even those that expose uncomfortable truths, in understanding the nature of the sustainable consumer and their motivations.
That's according to TBWA's Backslash, a cultural intelligence unit. It has pinpointed a subset of 39 unique cultural territories called “Edges”. These are then scored in online interviews with 7,700 adults, fielded in partnership with GWI, in 18 countries.
Why sustainable growth matters
As the climate emergency plays out, marketers face a paradoxical challenge: how can brands make more money selling less and find growth in conservation?
Takeaways
- The data shows that parents are an important audience and have overtaken young adults as drivers of sustainable consumption.
- Crafty and resourceful citizens of the developing world are leading the way in sustainable consumption, with a focus on repair and reuse over disposable consumption.
- The research found some people might think they’re being sustainable, but their efforts are at best misguided, at worst enhancing the problem. For example, some consumers race toward the greenest new thing over reducing consumption.
- Incremental shifts in impact will be more evident when marketing to “swing groups”– those consumers who identify as neutral or receptive to change when it comes to the idea that sustainability might have an impact on their buying behavior.
Key quote
“If you have the choice to increase the share of existing adopters, or drive adoption of a sustainable behavior to increase the pool of buyers, brands should choose the path which benefits the bottom line and the planet” – Michael Horn, TBWA\Worldwide’s Global Head of Data Product.
How marketers can reclaim their power from digital platforms
The evolution of the digital advertising ecosystem has brought with it a complex world of misaligned and opaque incentives, but brands can reclaim their power by asking key questions that unwind how and why this media-buying landscape behaves the way it does.
Why the digital advertising ecosystem matters
Understanding the dynamics at play in the digital advertising ecosystem is not only the right thing to do, but is also an important step towards improving how it works.
Takeaways
- While greater reforms would be beneficial, brands can start by asking how well both the agency and client adhere to the media...
Apple sets new iPhone records in Asia
Apple sets new iPhone records in Asia
Apple has reported record revenues from iPhone sales in India and China during the September quarter.
Why Apple matters
Even as some other parts of the Apple empire came in with less than stellar results – overall revenues were down 1% for the quarter – the iPhone continues to perform strongly in two of the biggest markets in the world. And that opens up potential new revenue streams from its services.
What's going on
- In China, Apple set a new record for iPhone revenue in the September quarter; and if predictions of a market contraction are correct, “then we gained share last quarter”, CEO Tim Cook declared during an earnings call.
- Apple claimed the top four selling phones in urban China over the last year; its Mac and iPad products, however, “pulled down the performance” of the business overall.
- Apple also set a new record for iPhone revenue in India. “We see an extraordinary market, a lot of people moving into the middle class, distribution is getting better, lots of positives,” said Cook.
- “Nowhere does the magic of Apple come alive more than it does in our stores,” added Cook. “Over the past year, we’ve continued to find ways to connect with even more customers.”
- New retail stores have been opened in India (for the first time), Korea and China, while the Apple store online has been expanded to Vietnam.
Key quote
“[India] is an incredibly exciting market for us and a major focus of ours. We have low share in a large market, and so it would seem there’s a lot of headroom there” – Tim Cook, CEO, Apple.
e.l.f. targets doubling of market share
e.l.f. targets doubling of market share
Fast-growing e.l.f. Beauty thinks it can significantly increase market share over the next few years, helped by expanded marketing investment that is reaching new audiences.
Tarang Amin, chairman, CEO and president, told an earnings call that the brand had gained share for 19 consecutive quarters, going from 4.5% in 2019 to 10% today. “Given our momentum, we see an opportunity to double our share over the next few years,” he said.
Marketing metrics
- Over the past four years, marketing investment has gone from 7% of net sales to 22%.
- “Our marketing investment is working, driving ROI multiples above industry benchmarks and helping us reach new audiences,” Amin reported.
- Brand satisfaction jumped 16 points to 80% while unaided awareness in the US doubled from 13% to 26% – and Amin suggested that could double again.
Strategic imperatives
- Build brand demand. “Our disruptive marketing engine continues to redefine what’s possible in beauty,” said Amin, citing “boundary-breaking” collaborations with female gamers and leading actor Jennifer Coolidge.
- Power digital. “Digital channels drove 17% of our total consumption in Q2 on a much bigger business as compared to 16% a year ago,” Amin said. Much of that is down to 4.1 million Beauty Squad loyalty members, a group growing at 25% a year. “Our loyalty members are a key part of our digital ecosystem, driving almost 80% of our sales on elfcosmetics.com.”
- Lead innovation. e.l.f. claims first or second position across 16 segments of the color cosmetics category, which collectively make up over 75% of e.l.f. cosmetics sales.
- Drive productivity with retail partners. e.l.f. is driving best-in-class productivity on a sales-per-linear-foot basis with Target and Walmart, according to Amin. “This productivity is earning us additional space with our retail partners.”
Key quote
“We continue to have these holy grails that consumers can’t seem to get enough of and our ability to shine the light on those holy grails through our marketing has been a winning formula that continues to propel the top line and our adjusted EBITDA margins” – Tarang Amin, Chairman, CEO & President, e.l.f. Beauty.
Use more voices to sell products in video ads
Use more voices to sell products in video ads
The persuasive power of a video ad can be enhanced when its spoken narration uses more voices, finds a new research paper.
Hearing different voices narrate a persuasive message grabs the attention of consumers and boosts their willingness to pay. The authors of the study called this the ‘voice numerosity effect’. This effect continues to be true even when consumers are minimally distracted. When delivering complex messages, however, the authors suggest one voice might be better than several.
Context
“The human voice is the most important sound in our environment but carries socially relevant information for communication,” says the study called More Voices Persuade: The Attentional Benefits of Voice Numerosity. Hearing human voices activates distinct regions in the brain, quickly drawing attention, it adds.
Why video marketing matters
Video advertising has become increasingly prevalent and influential in consumer decision-making. For example, Google estimates that more than 90% of consumers rely on online product videos to discover new brands or products, and more than 50% use videos to decide which specific brand or product to buy.
These videos often feature one or more narrators discussing product features and benefits. For example, in an Apple video introducing AirPods Max, the voiceover has two narrators. Research from various disciplines suggests that sound—in particular the human voice—plays an important role in influencing consumer behavior. This study adds concrete evidence to that previous research.
Takeaways
The main study focused on Kickstarter crowdfunding campaigns that spanned 31 categories and accounted for almost 70% of funds raised on the platform. The researchers assessed pledged funding, number of backers and project success to draw conclusions.
- Having more voices narrate the project message improves outcomes and this is ‘both statistically significant and economically important’—resulting in nearly $13,000 additional funds (39% increase); 118 more customers backing the project (38% increase); a 1.6% greater probability that the project will be funded (6.5% increase).
- Having more voices narrate the project message at faster rates relates to lower project outcomes, while the benefit of an additional voice is higher for easier-to-comprehend videos than those that are more complex.
- Videos with higher volumes raised more funding, as did those with a more dynamic track, more verbal and visual information, and those made by more experienced creators. Offering more purchase options also improved the project outcome.
- These findings were replicated in a validation study with 300 randomly selected videos, while there were similar results when 2,449 ads on YouTube were analyzed.
- In a low distraction setting, participants’ willingness to pay (WTP) for the product was greater after watching a video with five voices rather than a single voice.
- When highly distracted, however, their WTP was comparable, irrespective of the number of voices.
About the study
To gain insights into current practice, the authors interviewed five senior executives (two from global ad agencies and three from global FMCG businesses), who revealed that video narration with a single voice or with multiple voices is common in practice but employed in a non-strategic manner.
Four studies (plus validation and replication studies)—including two large-scale, real-world datasets (with more than 11,000 crowdfunding videos and over 3.6 million customer transactions, and more than 1,600 video ads) and two controlled experiments with over 1,800 participants. Some of the experiments included machine learning, NLP and text mining to process the data.
