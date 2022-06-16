How brands can rethink their sustainability approach | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Environmental & social issues Money & finance

With inflation driving prices up – from energy costs to food prices – brands may need to rethink their approach to sustainability as consumers focus their concerns elsewhere, says Bill Alberti, Managing Partner of Human Truths at Interbrand.

Research carried out by UK supermarket chain Asda, found that more than 75% of customers would have a more sustainably-focused mindset if prices were competitive. But 50% would not boost their spend just to get those products. Shoppers are environmentally conscious, the report notes, they just can’t overspend trying to be sustainable.

Why it matters

Amid a series of concurrent crises, including...