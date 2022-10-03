Brand identity & image Christmas & festivals Packaging

Gifting can be deeply symbolic in Southeast Asia and there are certain ways that FMCG brands can stand out by leveraging distinctive and effective seasonal gift packaging.

Why it matters

Gift packaging, especially those centred around festive seasons, can increase sales, raise brand awareness and equity, and increase spontaneous purchase, thus enabling a short-term brand action to have long-term impact on the brand image and sales.

Takeaways