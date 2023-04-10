Home The Feed
Your selections:

How brands can put focus around attention metrics | WARC | The Feed

How brands can put focus around attention metrics
10 April 2023
How brands can put focus around attention metrics
Effectiveness studies Attention Strategy

As attention becomes more deeply linked to effectiveness, it’s becoming the subject of increasing focus despite a lack of standardization; however, it’s difficult terrain to navigate.

Why it matters

With more than half of advertising professionals expecting to invest in attention metrics this year, according to a 2022 survey from Realeyes, it’s increasingly important for brands to develop fluency in this type of measurement.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in