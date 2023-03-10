Your selections:
How brands can leverage the power of “gamefluencers” | WARC | The Feed
10 March 2023
How brands can leverage the power of “gamefluencers”
With mainstream platforms giving way to niche social spaces populated by gamefluencers, brands should tap the cachet of these new streamers.
Why it matters
Gamefluencers share charismatic humour and a strong understanding of their community's perspective. Brands can leverage these attributes to create authentic connections with Gen Z and gain cultural credibility for their ethos around diversity and inclusivity.
Takeaways
