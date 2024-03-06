Home The Feed
Your selections:

How brands can leverage Line's social commerce features | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

How brands can leverage Line's social commerce features
06 March 2024
How brands can leverage Line's social commerce features
Social commerce Websites, online services, apps Thailand

The e-commerce market in Thailand is thriving, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%, and the Line Ecosystem is helping sellers grow their business further by listing brands that successfully use the platform’s ‘humanisation’ features.

Why social commerce matters

Line Shopping’s humanised engagement tools allow personal shoppers to chat with and assist customers, nurturing closer relationships with them and improving competitiveness, while also gleaning insights for better customer relationship management.

Takeaways
  • Line’s Chat and Shop lets sellers assign personal shoppers, and visitors can check out with an invoice from chat conversations.
  • The Live feature reaches out to...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in