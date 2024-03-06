How brands can leverage Line's social commerce features | WARC | The Feed

Social commerce Websites, online services, apps Thailand

The e-commerce market in Thailand is thriving, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%, and the Line Ecosystem is helping sellers grow their business further by listing brands that successfully use the platform’s ‘humanisation’ features.

Why social commerce matters

Line Shopping’s humanised engagement tools allow personal shoppers to chat with and assist customers, nurturing closer relationships with them and improving competitiveness, while also gleaning insights for better customer relationship management.

Takeaways