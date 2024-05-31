How brands can leverage commerce-led celebrations in India | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
How brands can leverage commerce-led celebrations in India
31 May 2024
Christmas & festivals Event tie-ins India

Festival-led commerce, traditionally rooted in India's cultural fabric, has evolved with the introduction of brand-created festivals like Amazon’s Prime Day and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days – strategically allocating budgets and crafting emotionally resonant communication can ensure conversions and long-term consumer connections for brands.

Why festive marketing matters

Despite the variety of shopping festivals, each is only the purchase stage in the marketing funnel. Brands have to distinguish their communications outside set calendar occasions to build brand messaging and consumer connections, and reserve the festive occasion only for last-mile conversion.

Takeaways
  • The introduction of brand-created festivals has amplified...

