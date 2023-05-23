How brands can learn from platform-creator partnerships | WARC | The Feed
How brands can learn from platform-creator partnerships
More brands are working with creators in partnerships that are often on a project-by-project basis, but bigger opportunities exist if they valued and treated creators more as the content platforms do.
Why it matters
To drive effectiveness, brands would do well to invest in longer-term relationships with creators: understanding their needs, communicating clearly with creators on how to help them reach their goals, and ultimately empowering communities of various creators around the brand.
Takeaways
- Identify and help meet the needs of your creators.
- Invest in direct communication with your creators.
- Set up a creator relationship management (CRM) programme.
- Support creators’ goals to help them grow – a universal and shared motivation.
- Make creators feel valued – give them recognition and foster a sense of creator community around the brand.
“For brands looking to get more efficiency and authenticity in their branded content, and greater reach through creator partnerships, they would do well to follow in the footsteps of those already achieving it” – Steve Wheen, CEO, distillery.
This is part of a series of articles from the WARC Guide to working with creators.
