How brands can connect with Black consumers in the US | WARC | The Feed

Black consumers (US) Collaboration & co-creation Cultural influences & values

Campaigns based around determination, authenticity and faith are among the ways that brands can connect with Black consumers in the US, according to research firm Collage Group.

Why authentic engagement matters

Black consumers are seeing rapid growth in their economic power. This audience is also at the heart of many social and cultural trends and movements. Understanding how best to connect with and serve this audience is therefore a vital objective for marketers.

Takeaways