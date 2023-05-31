How brands can connect with APAC’s new luxury consumer | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
31 May 2023
How brands can connect with APAC’s new luxury consumer
Luxury purchase behaviour Customer experience Asia (general region)
Asia’s booming middle class is changing the definition of the luxury consumer, who seeks quiet luxury, uniqueness and a personalised experience.
To remain relevant, brands need to respond to the new, young luxe consumer in a number of ways.
Why it matters
A new generation of luxury consumers is emerging from the Gen Z and millennial set to demand uniqueness. Brands have to change the way they engage by offering a consistent brand image, personalised touch and a distinctive consumer journey experience.
Takeaways
