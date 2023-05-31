How brands can connect with APAC’s new luxury consumer | WARC | The Feed

Luxury purchase behaviour Customer experience Asia (general region)

Asia’s booming middle class is changing the definition of the luxury consumer, who seeks quiet luxury, uniqueness and a personalised experience.

To remain relevant, brands need to respond to the new, young luxe consumer in a number of ways.

Why it matters

A new generation of luxury consumers is emerging from the Gen Z and millennial set to demand uniqueness. Brands have to change the way they engage by offering a consistent brand image, personalised touch and a distinctive consumer journey experience.

Takeaways