Home The Feed
Your selections:

How beauty brands can put their best face forward amid inflation in Asia | WARC | The Feed

How beauty brands can put their best face forward amid inflation in Asia
16 November 2022
How beauty brands can put their best face forward amid inflation in Asia
Money & finance Toiletries & cosmetics (general) Asia (general region)

A Kantar webinar on Asian beauty trends reveals how consumers are satisfying their hair and skincare needs in the face of rising global inflation.

Why it matters

Asia’s beauty markets have remained resilient despite inflationary pressures because two opposing forces are counteracting each other – a contraction from higher prices and a spike in sentiment as consumers emerge from the global pandemic.

Takeaways

  • The industry is shifting towards an upgrade of household brands as consumers pivot to sophisticated, affordable beauty.
  • Brands can incentivise shoppers to try new formats/products by turning occasional use into daily use, eg sun protection cream.
  • There is an evolution from an efficacy-driven market as consumers continue to make selective investments in premium beauty.
View more