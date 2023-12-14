How Bayer generates ideas without definitive briefs | WARC | The Feed

Pharma & healthcare (general) Creative briefing Strategy

Bayer, the pharma company, has generated breakthrough campaigns through a regular “Creative Unleashed” initiative where agencies make pitches without receiving a definitive brief.

Why differing approaches to creativity matter

Creative briefs are vital for any marketer, but they can usefully be supplemented using different forms of idea generation. Giving agencies an open forum to outline new insights and proposals, for instance, provides a space for discussing more unusual and disruptive ideas.

Bayer’s breakthrough approach