How Bayer generates ideas without definitive briefs | WARC | The Feed

How Bayer generates ideas without definitive briefs
14 December 2023
Pharma & healthcare (general) Creative briefing Strategy

Bayer, the pharma company, has generated breakthrough campaigns through a regular “Creative Unleashed” initiative where agencies make pitches without receiving a definitive brief.

Why differing approaches to creativity matter

Creative briefs are vital for any marketer, but they can usefully be supplemented using different forms of idea generation. Giving agencies an open forum to outline new insights and proposals, for instance, provides a space for discussing more unusual and disruptive ideas.

Bayer’s breakthrough approach
  • Bayer runs a Creative Unleashed program a couple of times a year, bringing together its agencies with the aim of generating ideas.
  • Rather than working to...

