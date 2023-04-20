How AXA is making mental health more accessible in Asia | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
20 April 2023
How AXA is making mental health more accessible in Asia
Corporate social responsibility Health & well-being Asia (general region)

Despite mental health being a taboo subject, 41% in Asia feel the stigma has been reduced, according to a new survey from insurance company AXA. 

The Mind Health Report identified four types of respondents: struggling, languishing, getting by, or flourishing. Thailand, a new country added to the survey this year, had the largest number of respondents who are flourishing (37%), while Japan had the highest proportion of languishing and struggling people (31% and 14% respectively). 

  • Using the term “mind health” destigmatises mental health and promotes its emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing aspect.
  • Marketers can create awareness that leads to breaking down the stigma about mental health so people don't feel so ashamed.

  • When it comes to health, AXA believes people do not need a preacher, they need a partner.

