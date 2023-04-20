Your selections:
How AXA is making mental health more accessible in Asia | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
How AXA is making mental health more accessible in Asia
Corporate social responsibility Health & well-being Asia (general region)
Despite mental health being a taboo subject, 41% in Asia feel the stigma has been reduced, according to a new survey from insurance company AXA.
The Mind Health Report identified four types of respondents: struggling, languishing, getting by, or flourishing. Thailand, a new country added to the survey this year, had the largest number of respondents who are flourishing (37%), while Japan had the highest proportion of languishing and struggling people (31% and 14% respectively).
Takeaways
- Using the term “mind health” destigmatises mental health and promotes its emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing aspect.
- Marketers can create awareness that leads to breaking down the stigma about mental health so people don't feel so ashamed.
When it comes to health, AXA believes people do not need a preacher, they need a partner.
Email this content