How Australians plan to tune in to the 2024 Summer Olympics | WARC | The Feed

Sports TV & Connected TV audiences Australia

WARC’s latest Spotlight Australia infographic shows that the majority of Australians plan to follow the Olympics this year, with approximately half the country planning to watch either live events (46%) or highlights (53%) on TV, making it the most popular channel for engagement.

Only one in five says they have no plans to watch the sporting event at all.

Why live sporting events matter

Marketers increasingly prize sport for its ability to drive mass reach. Last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup broke Australian TV viewership records during the Matildas’ semifinal match with England, drawing 11.5 million viewers...