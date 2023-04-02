How Australian marketers can respond to consumer privacy changes | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
How Australian marketers can respond to consumer privacy changes
02 April 2023
GDPR & privacy law Australia Strategy

Proposed Australian data and privacy reforms will have a significant impact on marketers, making it essential to plan for the changes and to develop effective first-party data strategies.

Why it matters

Marketers can navigate the proposed privacy reforms and deliver personalised and effective advertising experiences by focusing on building robust first-party data strategies, exploring new data collection and management techniques, and using consent orchestration.

Takeaways

